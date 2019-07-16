Solskjaer set to ignore transfer offers and grant £52m ace a second chance at Man United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reassured Fred that he is still a part of his plans at Old Trafford amid ongoing transfer rumours.

As per The Sun – the Brazilian ace moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donestk last summer for a fee of £52 million but struggled to live up to expectations during his first full season at the club.

Fred racked up 26 appearances across all competitions, but only started 13 Premier League games as United slipped to a sixth-place finish.

The 26-year-old arrived in Manchester with a fearsome reputation as an all-action midfielder with the ability to break up play in the middle of the park and kickstart attacks, but he has not yet managed to get to grips with the pace of English football.

The Sun reports that United have rejected a number of loan enquires for Fred during the current transfer window, with Solskjaer set to ignore any further offers and grant him a second chance to shine.

The Brazil international was given plenty of opportunities to prove his worth during the 2018-19 campaign, but he buckled under the pressure, only sporadically showing glimpses of the talent which convinced Jose Mourinho to sign him last year.

However, he has reportedly undertaken some extra fitness work to improve his overall strength and United officials, including Solskjaer, are convinced he still has a future in Manchester.

The Red Devils will be aiming for a swift return to the Champions League next term and to close the gap between themselves and noisy neighbours Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Fred could make a significant contribution if he gets into shape during pre-season and comes back with a point to prove, especially if United fail to sign any extra midfielders while the market is open.