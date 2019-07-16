Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Christian Eriksen has attracted interest but is hoping for him to stay.

Last month, Eriksen told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that he could leave Spurs and try something new. The Dane said: “I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new. I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football you never know when there could be a decision like that. It could be at any point. The best thing is always for it to happen quickly but in football things take time.”

According to MARCA, Real Madrid are interested in signing Christian Eriksen. Manchester United is another club who are interested in signing Eriksen. According to the Evening Standard, the Red Devils are eyeing Eriksen as a replacement for Paul Pogba. The Evening Standard have also reported that Atletico Madrid are eyeing Eriksen.

While Mauricio Pochettino admitted that clubs are interested in signing Eriksen, he hopes that the 27-year old stays at Spurs. As quoted by MARCA, Pochettino said while visiting the British Grand Prix: “I hope he will [stay]. I think he is a great player, Christian. One of the biggest talents in football. After five years working with him, I am sure in the way that he plays, and I hope so yes.

“But you know, there is a lot of interest. I hope yes, but I don’t know what is going to happen with that.”

Eriksen whose contract runs out next summer did brilliantly during the 18/19 season, scoring 10 goals and 17 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions as Tottenham ended 4th in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final. Given his importance to the team, Tottenham will certainly try to keep him.