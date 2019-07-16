Tottenham hold talks over £45million transfer with club under pressure to sell

Tottenham have reportedly been in initial talks over a transfer to bring Gareth Bale back to the club from Real Madrid this summer.

This would no doubt be an emotional move for Spurs fans, with Bale starring for the club before leaving in a big-money move to Madrid back in 2013.

According to Marca, Tottenham have informed Real that they’re willing to pay something in the region of £45-53million to bring their former player back to north London.

And Marca suggest the Spanish giants are under pressure to accept this offer due to needing to balance the books for Financial Fair Play after some big spending on new signings like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer.

It makes sense that Bale would be a player to make way in this case, with the Wales international not at his best for the club in recent times.

Tottenham may feel, however, that it’s worth a gamble on the 30-year-old for the right price, as arguably the best form of his career came in his THFC days.

Marca do claim, however, that Bale’s wages may be an issue for Spurs, but fans will hope there can be some resolution that sees them land this potential world class addition to their attack.