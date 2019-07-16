Medical today: Tottenham star given permission to travel to finalise transfer to Champions League giants

Tottenham have reportedly given right-back Kieran Trippier permission to finalise a transfer away from the club to Atletico Madrid.

In a somewhat surprise move, football.london claims the England international is now closing in on a £25million move to La Liga that could be completed within the next couple of days.

Trippier has generally shone with Spurs but suffered a bit of a dip in form last season that seems to have persuaded the north Londoners to cash in on him.

If football.london’s report is to be believed, Trippier could be having his medical with Atletico today ahead of linking up with Diego Simeone’s side.

The 28-year-old could end up being a quality signing for the Spanish giants, though many Premier League fans will surely also be a bit surprised to see him being tracked for such a big move.

Trippier’s stand-out moment in English football arguably came with the Three Lions at last summer’s World Cup, when he scored a beauty of a free-kick to make it 1-0 over Croatia in the semi-final.

Although England went on to lose that game, it was a superb goal in a big moment, though it could be argued that occasional moments of quality like that have masked other flaws in his game.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the former Burnley man gets on in Madrid if the move does go through.