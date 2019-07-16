Transfer blow: Barcelona ready to submit player-plus-cash offer for primary Liverpool target

Barcelona are preparing to beat Liverpool to the transfer of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, with Miranda lined up to leave Camp Nou as part of any deal.

According to the Express, Liverpool are hopeful of signing a new full-back after Alberto Moreno’s departure to Villarreal and Firpo is top of Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2018-29 campaign at Betis, contributing three goals and four assists in 24 La Liga appearances.

The Spain U-21 international has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level and according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are now the frontrunners to land his signature.

The Spanish publication states that Barca are ready to submit a player-plus-cash offer for Firpo, with 19-year-old Miranda set to move to Benito Villamarin Stadium in exchange.

The Spanish champions are willing to pay up to €30 million for the young defender – as per Mundo Deportivo – which leaves Liverpool in danger of missing out on a primary target.

This latest news will be a blow to Klopp’s pre-season plans, but the Reds have been relatively quiet during the summer window up to now anyway, with 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg the only new arrival at the club.

Firpo would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s ranks, but it is unlikely he’d be granted a starting spot ahead of the brilliant Andrew Robertson.

Barcelona might be the best place for the Real Betis star to develop, given the fact he would surely see regular playing time under Ernesto Valverde, while also continuing to ply his trade in La Liga.

It looks as though Firpo will soon be undertaking the next great challenge of his young career at Camp Nou, while Liverpool will have to look at alternative options ahead of the 2019-20 season.