Video: Hazard leaves Real Madrid teammates bamboozled in training with superb dribbling skills

Eden Hazard seems to have already settled into his new surroundings at Real Madrid if his awe-inspiring performances in training are anything to go.

The Belgian winger moved to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in June for a fee which could end up exceeding £150 million, ending his seven-year stay in the Premier League – as per BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old has arrived in Spain with a sterling reputation as one of the world’s finest players and he will be expected to help Zinedine Zidane’s side fight for major honours once again next season.

Hazard is already proving he is up to the task in pre-season training, having left several of his Madrid teammates bamboozled with his superb dribbling skills.

Check out some highlights of the ex-Chelsea star in action on the training pitch below, via Twitter.

Some Highlights of Eden #Hazard‘s first week at Real Madrid … and this is just the beginning! ?pic.twitter.com/nhpfTTI3HK — Nils Kern (@nilskern17) July 15, 2019