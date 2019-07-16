Video: Matthijs de Ligt sends message to Juventus fans as he arrives in Turin ahead of €75m move

Matthijs de Ligt has arrived in Turin as he prepares to complete his move from Ajax to join Italian giants Juventus this summer.

As noted by respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 19-year-old will seal a €75m move to the reigning Serie A champions as he prepares to undergo his medical tests on Wednesday.

However, as seen in the video below posted by the Turin giants on their official Twitter account, he has now arrived in the city ahead of completing all the formalities and has delivered a first message to the fans.

It’s been another impressive transfer window for the Bianconeri as they have already added Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot on free transfers, and now De Ligt will look to be the long-term solution in their backline to replace ageing stalwarts such as Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

It’s another big investment from the club though if the touted price-tag above is accurate, one that is surely another clear sign that they want to end their long wait for Champions League success with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their charge at the other end of the pitch.