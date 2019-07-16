Video: Ronaldo humiliates Higuain in Juventus pre-season training drill

Cristiano Ronaldo easily outsprinted Gonzalo Higuain during a training session for Juventus at the start of the week, despite being three years older.
Higuain returned to Turin this summer following a six-month loan spell at Chelsea, during which only managed to score five Premier League goals.
The Argentine also spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at AC Milan and he has been linked with a permanent move away from the Allianz Stadium this summer.
Ronaldo humiliated Higuain in a pre-season training drill on Tuesday, proving that even at 34 he is still one of the quickest players in the Juventus squad.
Higuain lumbered towards the finishing line in a sprinting exercise before the five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed his teammate how it’s done, racing across the pitch at lightning speed.
