(Photo) Wilfried Zaha posts cryptic social media post amid Arsenal transfer rumours

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has uploaded something of an intriguing cryptic post on his Instagram page.

See the image below as the Ivory Coast international looks a little glum as he appears to take a phone call.

Not much more information is given about the situation, but Zaha added a caption saying simply: “Life goes on.”

Zaha has been strongly linked as a top target for Arsenal by the Daily Star and numerous other sources in recent times, though speculation has also gone a little quiet in recent days.

Perhaps the 26-year-old is a little unhappy that his move away from Palace doesn’t look like happening, but, as he says, life goes on.