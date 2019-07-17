£10m-rated Tottenham starlet set for Bundesliga transfer

One of Tottenham’s one-time wonderkids has been cast aside by Mauricio Pochettino and the ace is set for a move to the Bundesliga to reignite his career.

According to The Sun, Mauricio Pochettino has relegated attacking midfielder Joshua Onomah to Tottenham’s Under-23s, the star who was once highly-rated is set to move to the Bundesliga in order to get his career back on track.

According to the report the £10m-rated ace is attracting the interest of Borussia Monchengladbach, Mainz, Augsburg and Frankfurt, Onomah would be the latest in a wave of young Englishmen to move to Germany in order to kickstart their careers.

Hopes were high for the England youth international after he played an important role for Aston Villa in the 2017/18 season, however, Onomah’s last year has been marred by injury troubles and the versatile attacking midfielder made just 15 appearances while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Onomah was once regarded as one of the best young English players in his position, the 22-year-old’s pedigree is unquestionable – the ace has made a stunning 58 appearances for England from Under-16s to Under-21s level.

The creative midfielder has made 32 appearances for Spurs’ first-team, but none of them have come in the Premier League, with Pochettino eyeing an overhaul of his squad – it looks like Onomah’s time in north London is over.

The ace will be hoping that a move to the Bundesliga yields similar results to some of his fellow countrymen, the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have become stars after getting the opportunity to showcase their talents in Germany.