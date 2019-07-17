Menu

Video: Aaron Ramsey speaking Italian at Juventus unveiling

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It’s always pretty surreal to see British footballers speaking another language, and it seems Aaron Ramsey has made a decent start to learning Italian.

The Wales international has just joined Juventus from Arsenal on a free transfer this summer, and it’s clearly going to be a big adaptation as he settles in a new country.

Still, Ramsey’s giving it a good go and spoke a decent amount of Italian to reporters yesterday.

If you’re as into this sort of thing as we are, here’s a decent video of the likes of Gareth Bale, David Beckham and Steve McManaman speaking Spanish, with some better at it than others!

More Stories Aaron Ramsey