Video: Aaron Ramsey speaking Italian at Juventus unveiling

It’s always pretty surreal to see British footballers speaking another language, and it seems Aaron Ramsey has made a decent start to learning Italian.

The Wales international has just joined Juventus from Arsenal on a free transfer this summer, and it’s clearly going to be a big adaptation as he settles in a new country.

? 'Please excuse my Italian. That is not very good but I am studying it." ? @AaronRamsey addresses the media in ITALIAN for the first time since joining @JuventusFC. ? Impressive. ? @SNTVStory pic.twitter.com/dAiIlE1748 — SPORF (@Sporf) July 16, 2019

Still, Ramsey’s giving it a good go and spoke a decent amount of Italian to reporters yesterday.

If you’re as into this sort of thing as we are, here’s a decent video of the likes of Gareth Bale, David Beckham and Steve McManaman speaking Spanish, with some better at it than others!