Disgraced football ace Adam Johnson ‘spent night with Katie Price’

Disgraced former Sunderland and Manchester City ace Adam Johnson is reported to have spent a night with glamour model Katie Price back in 2010.

The former England international, who has recently spent time in jail for engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old, is claimed to have ‘won’ Price in a charity auction back in 2010.

Johnson was with Man City at the time and bid £12k for a night with Price, or Jordan as she’s often known, with a little help from then-team-mate Micah Richards.

According to the Sun, Johnson had a huge grin on his face when he won her, as she assured him he was in for the night of his life.

We can’t be sure what the pair did together that night, but Price has been involved with footballers before, having notably been in a relationship with former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke.