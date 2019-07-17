Arsenal are reportedly looking set to beat Tottenham to the transfers of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba.

In a superb double boost for the Gunners, it seems they’re now ahead of their rivals in these potentially crucial deals, according to the latest from Sky Sports.

Arsenal have not had the best summer so far, only bringing in one signing to date – young Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli, who is most likely not guaranteed to go straight into the first-team this season.

Sky Sports claim Saliba still looks likely to go back to Saint-Etienne on loan, however, in one downside of the deal.

Ceballos, meanwhile, is claimed in the piece to favour Arsenal over Spurs due to his first-team prospects, which makes sense as Unai Emery is short of quality in that area after the departure of Aaron Ramsey to Juventus.

Sky Sports add that potential deals for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha are also still alive.

The club have failed with bids for both players, says the report, though they remain in talks over bringing in Tierney.

Everton Soares is also mentioned by Sky as an alternative to Zaha if they cannot land the Ivory Coast international.

All in all, Arsenal fans may yet have a lot to cheer about before the end of this transfer window.