(Photo) Arsenal star Mesut Ozil shows off new hairstyle – and loads of fans agree on who he looks like

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil shows off new hairstyle – and loads of fans agree on who he looks like

Arsenal FC
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been seen with a daring new look as he’s bleached his hair this summer.

See the images below from Copa 90 as they show the German attacking midfielder showing off his new style, and one player immediately springs to mind when you see him.

We imagine this is not necessarily a deliberate tribute to USA star Megan Rapinoe – one of the stand-out performers at this summer’s Women’s World Cup, but you never know!

The 34-year-old is certainly an inspirational figure for many after taking a strong stand on equal pay for female footballers, LGBTQ+ rights, and for standing up to president Donald Trump.

Now it seems like Rapinoe’s distinctive style could also earn her a few copycats, with Ozil possibly one of them.

At least, that’s what this lot seem to think as they notice the resemblance…

