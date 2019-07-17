Barcelona make €20M player-plus-cash offer for talented star as club look to beat Liverpool to transfer

Barcelona are said to have made a player-plus-cash offer for Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, as the club look to beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the player’s signature.

According to a report from L’Esportiu De Catalunya, Barcelona have already made an offer of €20M for Firpo, a bid that also includes a number of players in it as well.

Despite Barca making the first move in the race for Firpo, it seems like the club will still have to beat Liverpool to the player’s signature, as Mucho Deporte are stating that the Reds are in the hunt for the youngster.

Barcelona could really do with adding to their options at left-back this summer, as that area of their squad is arguably their weakest in terms of squad depth.

The only out-and-out left back the club have in their squad is Spaniard Jordi Alba, and if the player were to get injured at some point this season, the club would have no one to fill in for him during his absence.

Firpo did brilliantly with Real Betis last year, as the 22-year-old played a key part in the club’s largely impressive campaign.

The Spaniard’s ability to attack, as well as defend, and want to beat players with the ball at his feet is the type of play style that’ll see him fit in well at the Nou Camp should he end up moving their this summer.