Manchester United offer £5.5m contract to £50m star as transfer talks continue

Manchester United have reportedly offered a huge contract worth £5.5million a year to Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are yet to agree a fee with Fernandes’ club as they supposedly prepare to step up their interest in the Portugal international.

The Mirror claim Man Utd have made an offer of £50m for Fernandes, but that Sporting are holding out for more like £70m.

MUFC fans will hope the two clubs can reach an agreement soon, with the 24-year-old attacker looking absolutely ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad’s needs.

Fernandes had a superb season in 2018/19, scoring 28 goals and weighing in with 14 assists in all competitions.

Numbers like that suggest he could well be an improvement on Paul Pogba, never mind a decent partner for the troubled Frenchman.

Fernandes has been linked with top clubs all summer after his eye-catching performances, but it now seems United are the only club in for him.