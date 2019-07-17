Agent expects Man United bid soon as Red Devils finally cleared to complete major transfer for reduced £54m fee

Manchester United are reportedly expected to make a bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes soon and can complete a deal for around £54million.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window podcast, the Red Devils look to be making some progress on this deal as Fernandes’ agent has informed Sporting that an offer should come in for the player soon.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with the Portugal international for some time now, and it’s hard to know how well the deal really is progressing due to a number of slightly conflicting reports.

According to a report yesterday from Jornal da Noticias, as translated by Sport Witness, United were expected to need to pay around £63m to persuade Sporting to sell.

However, Castles now seems to think that fee has moved down slightly, which is in keeping with what Simon Peach told The United Stand in the recent video below:

The reporter, who has close links with MUFC, stated that Sporting needed to sell and that Fernandes’ value would likely drop nearer the end of this transfer window.

That may well be the situation we find ourselves in now and United fans will hope a deal for a reasonable price can now be completed soon, with the Independent recently claiming the club were confident they would get him in.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder looks ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s needs after scoring 28 goals and providing 14 assists from the middle of the park last season.