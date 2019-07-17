Manchester United could help block crucial piece of Arsenal transfer business

Manchester United could reportedly play a big part in whether or not Dani Ceballos seals a loan move to Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window.

It’s been a big summer of change at Real Madrid, with big names coming in and some now expected to make their way out of the Bernabeu in the near future.

According to AS, one of those could be Ceballos, who has been strongly linked with an imminent loan to Arsenal for the duration of the 2019/20 season.

The Spain international looks a crucial potential signing for the Gunners, who are short of quality in attacking midfield after losing Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue to be linked with Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba by Marca, though they suggest he may be too expensive for Los Blancos.

Intriguingly, Don Balon now suggest there could be a fresh twist to these sagas, with the report claiming Ceballos may well stay at Real if the club cannot succeed in bringing in Pogba.

It’s not entirely clear how essential this would be for Madrid, but it makes sense that the departure of a top quality young player like Ceballos would hinge on someone coming in in his place.

Marca also link the Spanish giants with Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek as alternatives to Pogba, so there may be hope for Arsenal in that sense, though Man Utd would surely relish wrecking their rivals’ transfer plans like this.

The two were pretty closely matched last season as they just finished outside of the top four, and both will want to be back in the Champions League qualification places next term.