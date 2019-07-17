Real Madrid consider €45million bid to beat Liverpool and Atletico Madrid to attacker transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a €45million bid for Ajax winger David Neres this summer as a cheap alternative to someone like Neymar.

The Spanish giants have had a busy summer so far, spending huge amounts on improving their squad with exciting additions like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

According to Don Balon, Neres could be next on their list as they consider trying to beat rivals Atletico Madrid to a deal with a €45m offer, while Liverpool are also mentioned as being among the Brazilian’s admirers.

Neres was one of a number of exciting young Ajax players that shone for the club last season, firing them to the Eredivisie title and on a surprise run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, knocking out the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

It seems clear Neres is ready for a step up to a bigger club, and he’d no doubt be ideal to help Real Madrid rebuild and replace struggling attacking players like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

The 22-year-old would also be a fine fit to add more depth at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp lacking much in the way of backup to players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

It will be intriguing to see where Neres ends up next, but it’s sure to be a difficult summer for Ajax, who have already lost Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona.