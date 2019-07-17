Menu

European giants make surprise enquiry to sign Real Madrid superstar

These European giants have made an audacious enquiry to sign one of Real Madrid’s highest-profile stars, the superstar is undeniably one of the best in his position.

According to Spanish publication Sport via Sky Sports, Luka Modric’s agent – Vlado Lemic, held talks with Italian giants AC Milan this week, Marca suggest that the Serie A outfit enquired about the possible signing of the Croatian superstar.

Despite the Rossoneri’s audacious attempt to sign the midfielder, Marca’s report suggests that Zinedine Zidane wants the 33-year-old to stay at Bernabeu – it seems that while the door is open for some stars to leave, Modric certainly isn’t one of them.

Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or and was named Fifa’s Best Men’s player of the year following his sensational performances for Real Madrid and Croatia last year.

According to Sport’s report, Milan quickly realised that a move for the central midfielder wasn’t realistic, the San Siro outfit wouldn’t be able to take on Modric’s whopping €12m annual salary.

Zidane will be relying on Modric to be the midfield general that Los Blancos need to get back to the top next season, the Frenchman has undergone a major rebuild of Madrid’s squad so far this summer and Modric is exactly the kind of experienced star that will add much-needed balance to the side.

