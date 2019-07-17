These European giants have made an audacious enquiry to sign one of Real Madrid’s highest-profile stars, the superstar is undeniably one of the best in his position.

According to Spanish publication Sport via Sky Sports, Luka Modric’s agent – Vlado Lemic, held talks with Italian giants AC Milan this week, Marca suggest that the Serie A outfit enquired about the possible signing of the Croatian superstar.

Despite the Rossoneri’s audacious attempt to sign the midfielder, Marca’s report suggests that Zinedine Zidane wants the 33-year-old to stay at Bernabeu – it seems that while the door is open for some stars to leave, Modric certainly isn’t one of them.

According to Sport’s report, Milan quickly realised that a move for the central midfielder wasn’t realistic, the San Siro outfit wouldn’t be able to take on Modric’s whopping €12m annual salary.

Zidane will be relying on Modric to be the midfield general that Los Blancos need to get back to the top next season, the Frenchman has undergone a major rebuild of Madrid’s squad so far this summer and Modric is exactly the kind of experienced star that will add much-needed balance to the side.