Arsenal are set to take action against club captain Laurent Koscielny later this week, the Frenchman angered the club and fans by refusing to travel on the preseason tour.

According to Get French Football News via French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal’s representatives will hold a meeting with Laurent Koscielny and his entourage later this week to discuss the situation regarding the player, it’s understood that both parties lawyers will be present.

The report states that the Gunners are set to dock Koscielny’s wages after he sparked controversy by refusing to travel on the club’s preseason tour.

According to the Evening Standard, the club captain refused to travel in a bid to secure a transfer back to France. It’s understood that Bordeaux were prepared to offer the defender a three-year deal which led to Koscielny asking Arsenal’s hierarchy for a contract extension or the opportunity to leave on a free transfer.

The Gunners were only prepared to hand the star a one-year extension, the club are reluctant to discuss a longer-term deal until they see how the Frenchman deals with his longstanding achilles problem next season.

The ace is also understandably in Unai Emery’s bad books, the Sun claim that the Spaniard pleaded with his stalwart to travel on the club’s tour three times.

Shockingly L’Equipe also claim that there is more to the story that is being let out, they suggest that they know the real reason why Koscielny has “acted so out of character.”

Koscielny’s demands to leave on a free transfer were simply unrealistic for Arsenal to accept, much has been made of how tight the Gunners’ budget is this summer – so they can hardly allow one of their most experienced stars to leave on a free.

The France international moved to north London nine years ago and became a fan favourite after he established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, unfortunately, Koscielny’s career has dipped after his constant injury troubles in recent years.

The 33-year-old has made 518 appearances across all competitions during his time in north London, it looks as though the star has tarnished his legacy by kicking up a fuss after his desire to leave was rejected.