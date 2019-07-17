Frank Lampard to get final say on Chelsea ace’s future as Barcelona wait in wings to seal transfer

Frank Lampard is reportedly going to get the final say on Brazilian winger Willian’s future with Chelsea, with Barcelona said to be waiting in the wings to swoop for the player.

Willian has been at Chelsea for around six years now, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk forward managing to cement his place in the Blues’ first team during that time frame.

The 30-year-old has proven to be a useful servant for the west London side over the past few years, however it looks like his time at Stamford Bridge could come to an end soon should Lampard see fit.

According to the Sun, Lampard, who was appointed the club’s new manager recently, will get the final say in regards to Willian being offered a new deal with the club.

The report also notes that Willian had agreed an extension with the club before Lampard was appointed at the reigns, with the Chelsea boss to make the decision on Willian’s potential new deal in the future.

The Brazilian winger is a useful option for the club to have, however given the fact that he’s in his 30’s now, it may be wise for the club to get rid of him in the near future.

Pedro has often been tasked with starting on Chelsea’s right wing in recent times, and given the emergence of Callum Hudson-Odoi in the past year or so, it seems like Willian’s first team chances may become limited in the near future.

Should Lampard decide not to extend Willian’s deal after all, Barcelona are said to be waiting in the wings to swoop for the player, as per the Sun.

Will Willian end up playing for Chelsea come the start of the 2020/21 season? Looks like the decision’s down to Lampard.