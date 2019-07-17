Great news for Chelsea as Euro giants give up transfer pursuit of Blues attacker amid reports ace is ready to sign contract

Chelsea have been handed a big boost in regards to the future of attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi, after it was stated that Bayern Munich have given up their pursuit of the player.

According to the Independent, reports in Germany were noting that Niko Kovac’s side were weighing up a £45M move for the Chelsea youngster this summer.

However, Chelsea fans will now seemingly have nothing to worry about, as the same report from the Independent also notes that the club have given up on their pursuit of Hudson-Odoi, with Bayern now set to turn their attentions to other targets.

This news will come as a big boost for Frank Lampard’s side, as it seems like they’re going to be keeping their hands on Hudson-Odoi for at least another 12 months.

Given this, we’re sure the club will be even more confident in their attempts to tie the winger down to a new deal, as Goal have reportedly recently that the England international is prepared to sign a new deal with the west London side, one that’ll see him take home around £100,000-a-week.

Hudson-Odoi showed last year that he definitely has what it takes to become a first team regular for Chelsea this season, something that’ll make this recent news even sweeter.

The 18-year-old helped the club significantly during their Europa League campaign, as he bagged four goals and two assists in nine outings as the Blues won the competition for the second time since 2013.

Will this news regarding Hudson-Odoi now lead to the player signing a new long-term deal with the club? We can bet Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping so!