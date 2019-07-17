Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he’d be ready to hand wonderkid Mason Greenwood a start against Chelsea in their Premier League opener.

The Red Devils host the Blues at Old Trafford on the first day of the season on August 11, and it could be that we’ll see a youthful side out from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician will be well aware of United’s traditions when it comes to promoting from their academy, as during his playing days with the club he starred alongside the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, who were members of the youth team before starring for the senior side.

A moment to savour for Mason Greenwood… His first senior goal for #MUFC! ? pic.twitter.com/d2UJ1juzhv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2019

Greenwood looks to be the latest exciting talent coming through at MUFC, and he made a great case for himself with a goal in today’s friendly win over Leeds United.

The 17-year-old looks the real deal and when asked about possibly using him against Chelsea, Solskjaer made it clear he was in contention.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Mason Greenwood could start Premier League opener against Chelsea. "He has a chance to start against Chelsea. I won’t say it is not a possibility. It is a good possibility if he keeps going as he does." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MBjQFfzpve — Luke Gardener (@LukeGardener82) July 17, 2019

“He has a chance to start against Chelsea. I won’t say it is not a possibility. It is a good possibility if he keeps going as he does,” the manager is quoted by the Express’ Luke Gardener in the tweet above.

United fans would surely love to see this as their lack of big-money signings so far this summer suggests they could do with a new generation of superstars coming through their academy.