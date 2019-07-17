West Ham set to invest £81million in exciting transfer that’s set to be finalised later today

West Ham United are reportedly set to invest a total of £81million on the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller.

On top of a £45m transfer fee for Haller, the Hammers are apparently set to pay Haller £140,000-a-week over the course of his five-year contract, according to Football Insider.

This is certainly a big investment by West Ham that should excite fans, with Haller impressing in his time in the Bundesliga and looking a player who could shine in the Premier League.

The Metro also recently linked the 25-year-old with Manchester United as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, but he perhaps looks more suited to West Ham’s level for the time being.

This looks a necessary use of the east Londoners’ cash this summer after recently selling Marko Arnautovic, losing some key fire-power up front.

Football Insider claim Haller’s move could be finalised later today, which follows on from a claim by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Yesterday, he claimed the Frenchman was on his way to London for his medical ahead of completing his £45m move.