(Photo) “Is this a joke?” – Huddersfield Town release shocking new kit that has these fans appalled

Huddersfield Town had a pretty dire season last year as they were relegated from the Premier League without much of a fight.

And now, to rub salt into the wounds of their fans as they prepare for life back in the Championship, they’ve released an absolutely awful new kit.

See below for an image of the club’s 2019/20 home shirt, which features a huge sash with sponsors Paddy Power across it.

? #htafc's new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season has today been revealed! Produced by main supplier @UmbroUK, the new home kit features a modern spin on the traditional blue and white striped home shirt thanks to new title sponsor @paddypower. — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 17, 2019

Unsurprisingly, this is not going down well with loads of Huddersfield fans, or with neutrals in general.

Here’s some of the reaction to what may well be the worst kit we’ve ever seen…

Is this a joke? — David | Sell Mustafi pls (@LudoSZN) July 17, 2019

What the shit — Cal???? (@DiangologyV3) July 17, 2019

I hope this is a joke! That’s absolutely horrendous — Harry Aston (@Hjaston) July 17, 2019

Is that a joke AHAHAHAHAHHA — Samzini? (@Samcam06) July 17, 2019

This must be a wind up. Absolutely hideous. — Wendy Michallat (@wmichallat) July 17, 2019