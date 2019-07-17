Menu

(Photo) “Is this a joke?” – Huddersfield Town release shocking new kit that has these fans appalled

Huddersfield Town FC
Posted by

Huddersfield Town had a pretty dire season last year as they were relegated from the Premier League without much of a fight.

And now, to rub salt into the wounds of their fans as they prepare for life back in the Championship, they’ve released an absolutely awful new kit.

See below for an image of the club’s 2019/20 home shirt, which features a huge sash with sponsors Paddy Power across it.

Unsurprisingly, this is not going down well with loads of Huddersfield fans, or with neutrals in general.

Here’s some of the reaction to what may well be the worst kit we’ve ever seen…