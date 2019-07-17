Huge boost for Tottenham as £67M transfer targets asks to leave club

Spurs have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Argentina and Real Betis midfielder Giovano Lo Celso, as the player himself has asked to leave the La Liga outfit this summer.

According to Spanish news outlet Sevilla ABC, Lo Celso has asked Real Betis for a transfer away from the Andalusian club this summer, with both the club and player agreeing to not let him go for less than €75M (£67M).

This news will be huge for Spurs, as the same report from Sevilla ABC also states that the north London club are interested in signing the midfielder.

If Spurs are serious about signing Lo Celso, it looks like they’ve just been given a huge boost in their pursuit of his signature, especially if they’re willing to fork out the £67M necessary to sign him.

Spurs could do with another creative midfielder in their squad to relieve some of the pressure placed onto main creator Christian Eriksen, and there aren’t many better players to go for than Lo Celso.

Last season, Lo Celso bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions for Betis, as he played a huge role in the club’s largely impressive campaign, one that saw them reach the semi finals of the Copa Del Rey and achieve a top 10 finish in La Liga.

Bringing in Lo Celso is something Spurs should definitely do if they want to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season, something that could end up being the difference between the club securing or missing out on Champions League football in 10 months time.