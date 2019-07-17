Everton are reportedly ready to accept around £30million from the sale of midfielder Idrissa Gueye before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are prepared to cash in on Gueye after securing the signings of Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes during the close-season.

The Senegal international has shone in his time at Goodison Park and could make sense as a target for a top European club, especially at such a generous price.

Football Insider link Gueye as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, but he’a also been linked as a target for Manchester United on a couple of occasions this summer.

Both the Mail and the Standard have claimed interest from Old Trafford in the 29-year-old, so it may well be that this latest development will be music to the ears of the Red Devils.

Man Utd could definitely do with more quality in midfield after losing Ander Herrera on a free transfer to PSG, and Gueye could be an ideal replacement.

MUFC have been linked with Newcastle United starlet Sean Longstaff as another option in midfield by Sky Sports and others, but Gueye could be cheaper and provides more experience and proven quality at this level.