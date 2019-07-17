Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm during tunnel spat

Fleetwood Town manager and former Premier League player Joey Barton has reportedly been charged with causing actual bodily harm during a tunnel spat back in April.

According to the BBC, Barton has strongly denied confronting Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after a game between the two sides in League One last season.

The report claims the police have found Barton of causing facial injuries to a man involved in the incident, with the 36-year-old currently bailed until October.

Barnsley made an official complaint to the Football Association about the clash at the time, as controversy seems to continue to follow Barton around even after his playing days.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder has often been known for being a bit of a bad boy on the pitch and off it.

However, in recent years Barton also appeared to become a bit of a reformed character, showing an interest in art, philosophy, politics and other topics.

It remains to be seen what the fall-out from this latest controversy will be, however.