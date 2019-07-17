BID made: Manchester United ‘submit £72.2m offer to sign alternative to Harry Maguire’

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Napoli again over a potential transfer deal for world class centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Red Devils continue to be strongly linked with Leicester City defender Harry Maguire this summer, but face paying a frankly ridiculous £90million for the England international.

According to Diario Gol, United are now turning their attention towards Koulibaly again with a bid of around £72.2million for the Senegal international.

However, the report suggests this still won’t be enough for Man Utd to persuade the Serie A giants to sell their star player.

Real Madrid and Chelsea are also linked as suitors for Koulibaly, though the Blues cannot move for him this summer as they remain under a transfer ban, though they could technically agree a deal for him now and register him later once that ban ends.

United fans will hope their club can come up with something to finally land Koulibaly, who is surely a superior player to Maguire and possibly available for less money.

MUFC finished with their worst goals-against record in the Premier League era last season, so a top CB like this makes sense as a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.