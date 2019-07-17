Liverpool handed transfer boost in pursuit of £45M star as Barcelona pull out of race following Lionel Messi involvement

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Betis and Spain star Junior Firpo, after Barcelona pulled out of the race to sign him after Lionel Messi gave his opinion on the transfer.

According to Mucho Deporte, Liverpool are keen on brining the defender to Anfield this summer, with Firpo’s current deal containing a €50M (£45M) release clause.

And it seems like the club have been left alone in the race to sign the player, as Don Balon are noting that Barca are no longer in the hunt for the player, after Messi told them he didn’t want the club signing a player who’s insulted him in the past.

Following this, it seems like Jurgen Klopp’s side are now in the clear to sign Firpo, something they can thank a certain Lionel Messi for.

Liverpool could definitely do with bolstering their options at left back this summer, especially seeing as they’ve recently lost Alberto Moreno to Villarreal.

Andy Robertson is one of the fittest defenders in the Premier League, however with this in mind, we’d struggle to see how the Scottish international would play an entire campaign without any players to come in for him when he needs a rest.

Paying £45M for Firpo is a smart investment given the fact that the player basically has his entire career ahead of him, it just remains to be seen whether the Reds will be up for paying this amount for the Spaniard.