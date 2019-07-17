Liverpool star still seeking summer transfer despite receiving Klopp’s backing

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet still wants to leave the club during the current transfer window, despite Jurgen Klopp’s recent endorsement.

The German boss insisted at the start of the week that the Belgian shot-stopper would remain at Anfield for at least one more year, claiming “everything is fine from my point of view” – as per Sky Sports.

However, the 31-year-old played second fiddle to Brazilian number one Alisson last season and didn’t manage to make a single Premier League or Champions League appearance for the club.

According to Les Sports Plus, Mignolet’s agent has revealed his client is still seeking a summer transfer despite receiving Klopp’s backing, motivated by a desire to earn regular playing time elsewhere.

The Belgium international is unlikely to be granted extra minutes on the pitch in the 2019-20 campaign, which will surely see the Reds fight for major silverware on multiple fronts.

Alisson has proved himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe since arriving in England and helped to shore up a defence which had often come under criticism during Klopp’s reign.

Mignolet is still a great option for Liverpool off the bench, but if Alisson stays fit and continues to perform at such a high level, there is no chance of him reviving his Anfield career.

There will surely be no shortage of potential suitors prepared to offer Mignolet a way out of the club, especially in the Premier League, given his vast experience in the competition.

However, no formal offers have yet been submitted and the veteran ‘keeper could end up stuck in limbo for another season if a deal is not pushed over the line quickly.