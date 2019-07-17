Manchester United ready to offer 27-year-old to Leicester City as part of Harry Maguire transfer

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to try offering Phil Jones to Leicester City as part of any deal to sign Harry Maguire this summer.

Maguire continues to be linked as a top target for the Red Devils, and it is little surprise to now see talk of trying to include players in the deal to bring the England international’s transfer fee down.

Jones makes sense as a like-for-like replacement for Leicester, with the Telegraph naming the 27-year-old as one who could move to the King Power Stadium as part of the deal.

United fans would surely love to see the back of Jones, who has proven to be a major flop at the club despite looking a real wonderkid when he first joined.

The former Blackburn defender started extremely brightly when signed by Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011, but has failed to live up to that potential.

Maguire would now represent a major upgrade, to the extent that one almost wonders if even a mid-table side like Leicester would think signing Jones was worth their while.

The Foxes could surely do better to just take the Maguire money and reinvest it elsewhere, with the Sun linking them with Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk as one option.