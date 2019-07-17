Barcelona expected to push for Manchester United transfer raid if Red Devils complete £80m signing

Barcelona are reportedly likely to try to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof if the Red Devils can complete a transfer swoop for Harry Maguire.

The Leicester City defender has been strongly linked with a potential £80million move to Man Utd this summer by the Daily Star and others, though the saga continues to drag on and on.

Maguire would be a superb signing for United if they can pull it off, and would also give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a long list of centre-back options, many of whom he probably won’t particularly want.

The likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have not really been good enough for MUFC in recent times, and the Daily Mail yesterday suggested the Maguire deal would see Solskjaer look to sell one of his defenders.

However, it may be that United end up losing one of their better centre halves in the form of Lindelof, who has been linked with Barcelona by Mundo Deportivo.

Now Don Balon state Barca could push to bring in the Sweden international if United do end up signing Maguire.

The piece suggests, however, that this may also hinge on offloading the likes of Samuel Umtiti or Clement Lenglet, though Lindelof was previously linked by Mundo Deportivo without those conditions.