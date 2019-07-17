Arsenal have been handed a major boost heading into next season as one of their sidelined stars is making amazing progress in his battle to return from injury.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal defender Rob Holding has been making sensational progress on his recovery from injury and the talented young defender has targeted a return in one of the Gunners’ preseason friendlies – giving Unai Emery a major boost ahead of next season.

It’s understood that the former Bolton star took part in his first full training session on Tuesday, the Gunners are currently touring the US in order to get themselves ready for next season.

The report highlights that Holding has undergone a special rehabilitation programme in the States and his return to the field is now expected to be much quicker than first anticipated.

According to BBC Sport, Holding ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the injury usually rules out players for around nine months, Arsenal staff will undoubtedly be amazed by Holding’s progress.

It’s believed that Holding will be targeting an appearance in one of Arsenal’s late preseason clashes, this is the perfect news for Arsenal fans as their already dire defensive crisis went into meltdown following the controversy surrounding club captain Laurent Koscielny.

Holding’s injury was truly heartbreaking, the star had finally cemented himself a place in the Gunners starting line-up last season after years of being tipped as a hot prospect before his daunting setback.

It’s clear to see that the former England Under-21s international’s game has developed massively under Unai Emery, the star looked composed and assured at the back for Arsenal last season – a welcome change to the shaky performances that fans have become accustomed to from their defenders.

Holding started 9 games before Arsenal in the league this season before being injured, he showed fans that he has the ability to establish himself as the club’s leader at the back in the future.