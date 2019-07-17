Manchester United summer signing labelled a “bargain” after impressing these fans against Leeds

Manchester United summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka is earning huge praise from fans after his first half showing in today’s friendly against Leeds.

The former Crystal Palace right-back initially looked a slightly risky purchase at a fee of around £45million, as reported by BBC Sport.

However, the 21-year-old is making a real impression early on in his Man Utd career, bombing forward from right-back to great effect so far this afternoon, and bagging an assist for the opening goal by Mason Greenwood.

Wan-Bissaka already seems to be repaying that big transfer fee, with loads of United fans now taking to Twitter to praise his performances and label him a “bargain” at that price.

Of course, tougher tests will come for the young defender, with MUFC generally not in the best state ahead of the new season and facing plenty of competition from a strong set of rivals in the big six.

For now, though, Wan-Bissaka is doing his bit to fill Red Devils supporters with optimism…

https://twitter.com/dansah_/status/1151461642183614465

Wan Bissaka is a beast!! Awesome signing. Good bargain for 50m #mufc — Bello Temi (@_taymii) July 17, 2019

Bissaka?? what a signing. What a bargain. — ?Biodun? (@OgbeniBiodun) July 17, 2019

Wan Bissaka is a 45 mil bargain ???? — Mike?? (@Mikejr2803) July 17, 2019

Wan Bissaka is this clubs best signing in 10 years — Aditya??? (@utdaditya) July 17, 2019

Wan Bissaka will be some signing for us — T. (@___Prometheus) July 17, 2019