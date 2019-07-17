Manchester United summer signing labelled a “bargain” after impressing these fans against Leeds

Manchester United summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka is earning huge praise from fans after his first half showing in today’s friendly against Leeds.
The former Crystal Palace right-back initially looked a slightly risky purchase at a fee of around £45million, as reported by BBC Sport.
MORE: Video: Marcus Rashford scores sublime solo goal for Manchester United vs Leeds
However, the 21-year-old is making a real impression early on in his Man Utd career, bombing forward from right-back to great effect so far this afternoon, and bagging an assist for the opening goal by Mason Greenwood.
Wan-Bissaka already seems to be repaying that big transfer fee, with loads of United fans now taking to Twitter to praise his performances and label him a “bargain” at that price.
Of course, tougher tests will come for the young defender, with MUFC generally not in the best state ahead of the new season and facing plenty of competition from a strong set of rivals in the big six.
For now, though, Wan-Bissaka is doing his bit to fill Red Devils supporters with optimism…
Aaron Wan-Bissaka? £45m? Bargain.
— Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) July 17, 2019
https://twitter.com/dansah_/status/1151461642183614465
Wan Bissaka is a beast!! Awesome signing. Good bargain for 50m #mufc
— Bello Temi (@_taymii) July 17, 2019
Bissaka?? what a signing. What a bargain.
— ?Biodun? (@OgbeniBiodun) July 17, 2019
Wan Bissaka is a 45 mil bargain ????
— Mike?? (@Mikejr2803) July 17, 2019
Wan Bissaka is this clubs best signing in 10 years
— Aditya??? (@utdaditya) July 17, 2019
Wan Bissaka will be some signing for us
— T. (@___Prometheus) July 17, 2019
Wan bissaka is going to be the best signing of the summer. He is what we have needed and more #MUFC
— Jake (@shanahan_jake) July 17, 2019