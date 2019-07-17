Brendan Rodgers sends message to Manchester United over Harry Maguire transfer

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has sent a message of sorts to Manchester United over their reported transfer pursuit of Harry Maguire.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for much of the summer, including by a recent report from the Daily Star.

Maguire would undoubtedly make a quality signing for United, who are weak in defence after years of relying on flops such as Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

It remains to be seen if they can get Maguire, however, with Foxes manager Rodgers telling Man Utd they’ll need to up their offer to have a chance of persuading his club to sell.

Although the Northern Irishman did not name United specifically, he admitted a big club is in for the 26-year-old centre-back, but sent a clear message over what would be needed to prise him away from the King Power Stadium.

“Harry’s a top quality player and no-one has come near the valuation to tempt the club to sell,” Rodgers is quoted by BBC Sport.

“The other club interested is a huge club, but he’s a really good guy. I’ve been in this position a number of times and it’s never easy but he’s taken part in everything and hasn’t showed anything other than sheer professionalism.”

MUFC fans will now just have to hope their club can step it up and get this important deal done in the coming weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely cannot go into a new season without a signing in defence after this current crop let in 54 league goals last season – the club’s worst performance in that department in the Premier League era and a key reason for their failure to make the top four.