Real Madrid chiefs will reportedly meet to discuss the Paul Pogba transfer situation as Manchester United slap a £180million asking price onto the head of the World Cup winner.

It seems clear the Red Devils do not want to sell Pogba and have now perhaps made him unaffordable to Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Spanish outlet now suggest Los Blancos will consider Tottenham star Christian Eriksen and Ajax ace Donny van de Beek as alternatives to Pogba as they seem to give up on landing the France international.

If Man Utd’s stance ends up increasing the chances of Eriksen leaving Spurs for the Bernabeu, then that could prove masterful work by MUFC.

Not only would they be showing themselves to be strong in the face of interest in one of their star players – despite, according to Marca, his own desires to leave Old Trafford – but their actions would also end up significantly weakening one of their top four rivals.

Tottenham have often been a stronger side than United in recent years, and finished above them last season to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Eriksen has been a huge part of their success and would be very difficult to replace if he were to end up moving to Madrid as an alternative to Pogba.