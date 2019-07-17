Remarkable stat about all six Manchester United pre-season goals so far

Manchester United’s youth development really is thriving at the moment as the club’s homegrown players show what they can do this pre-season.

The Red Devils have got off to a winning start with friendly victories over Perth Glory and Leeds United, by 2-0 and 4-0 scorelines, respectively.

And this Man Utd fan has noticed that each goal in these games has either been scored or assisted by one of the club’s academy graduates.

All six #MUFC goals on Tour 2019 so far have either been scored or assisted by an Academy graduate. The youth system is thriving ? — Mark Froggatt (@Mark_Froggatt) July 17, 2019

Marcus Rashford has scored a goal in each game, while Mason Greenwood and James Garner have also been among those on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Tahith Chong and Andreas Pereira have set up goals for Anthony Martial and Phil Jones, respectively.

MUFC fans are used to seeing top players come through their youth system, with much of the Sir Alex Ferguson era built around the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big job on his hands at Old Trafford at the moment but does at least seem to have a good generation of young players coming through.