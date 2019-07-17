Manchester United star left out of squad to take on Leeds as transfer speculation grows

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is one notable absentee from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad to take on Leeds in today’s friendly.

The Belgium international’s future has been in doubt for much of the summer after losing his place at Old Trafford after Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager last season.

The latest on Lukaku’s future is that Inter Milan are preparing to up their bid for the player in an attempt to finally get this long-running transfer saga done and dusted, according to Sky Sports.

Lukaku’s absence from the Man Utd squad this afternoon suggests things may be moving along, or at least that the 26-year-old is a little too distracted to fully focus on playing this afternoon.

Here it is… the #MUFC XI to take on Leeds! ?#MUTOUR ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2019

It’s fair to say Lukaku has not lived up to expectations since his big transfer from Everton two years ago, and an exit makes sense for him now as Marcus Rashford improves as a centre-forward and youngsters like Mason Greenwood come through.