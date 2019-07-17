Manchester United are planning to beat their rivals to the signing of one of Europe’s highly-rated stars, the midfielder has been tipped to have a big future.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are planning to hijack Tottenham’s move for highly-rated Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, by launching a £25m bid for the star.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, United have now entered the race to sign the star alongside Tottenham and Serie A giants Juventus. It’s understood that the Red Devils see the 20-year-old’s signing as the perfect addition to their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side seriously need to bolster their midfield ranks following the poor performances of stars Nemanja Matic and Fred, as well as the departure of Ander Herrera to PSG.

United’s plan to bid £25m doesn’t seem like it will convince Roma to part with their prized asset, according to Calciomercato, via the digital edition of Corriere dello Sport, Roma will demand €55m to green light an exit.

Zaniolo established himself as one of Italy’s biggest stars last season, the star was relentless as he moved from strength to strength, the talented midfielder made his senior debut for Italy’s national team just five months winning his first cap for his country’s Under-21s.

Given United’s need to inject some freshness to their midfield ranks, a move to Old Trafford could ideal for the ace, he’ll have the chance to fight for a spot in the first-team and establish himself as a crucial player.