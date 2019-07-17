Real Madrid star Eden Hazard wants transfer of vital Liverpool performer

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is reportedly keen to see his new club also strengthen with a transfer swoop for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer.

The Senegal international was world class for Liverpool last season, stepping up as both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino went a little off the boil.

Since then, Mane has occasionally been linked with a big transfer away from Anfield, and the latest from Diario Gol is that Hazard would be interested in playing alongside him at the Bernabeu.

The Belgian will know about Mane’s qualities all too well from his time in the Premier League with Chelsea, and the pair certainly seem like they could combine well together.

Real could also do with at least one more signing up front as doubts remain over the quality and consistency of the likes of Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale.

Mane looks like he’d be a big upgrade, though Diario Gol suggest the former Southampton man may well be too expensive for Los Blancos at the moment.

One imagines Mane has little reason to want to leave Liverpool either, with the Merseyside giants just winning the Champions League and looking likely to be strong challengers for the Premier League title again in 2019/20.