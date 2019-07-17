Messi and Suarez give Barcelona green light to sell €60M star, Arsenal could benefit massively as a result

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are just two of three Barcelona first team players who have given the club the green light to get rid of Malcom this summer.

Since joining the club from Bordeaux last summer, Malcom has failed to make his mark at the Nou Camp thus far, with the player’s first team starts being limited during his time in Catalonia.

And now, it seems like the player’s time with the Blaugrana could be coming to an end this summer, news that will delight Arsenal.

According to Don Balon, both the player and Barca are weighing up a move away for the Brazilian, something that has received the backing of Messi, Suarez and Gerard Pique, as all three stars have given the club the ‘ok’ in regards to selling the winger.

And if Barca were to listen to their players and decide to get rid of Malcom, it’ll come as a big boost for Unai Emery’s side, as Catalunya Radio have stated recently that the Gunners are interested in the attacker, with Barca said to be rating him at around €60M.

?? MALCOM VOL MARXAR ?? @rsalmurri: ? "L'agent del futbolista s'ha reunit avui amb el Barça i ha transmès la seva voluntat de marxar per tenir minuts" ? "Es treballa en una cessió remunerada. L'Arsenal és un dels equips interessats. El Barça en demana 60M" #TotCosta pic.twitter.com/aFX85ayJ3q — Tot costa (@totcosta) July 16, 2019

Arsenal could definitely do with bolstering their options out wide, as it’s one of the weakest areas of the club’s squad at the moment.

Emery only really has players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi to pick from in that specific area, thus signing Malcom would give the Spaniard more options in that area of the pitch.

The Brazilian winger still has bags of ability and potential in his locker despite a disappointing first year with Barca, and if Arsenal were to get him for around €60M, we’re sure a lot of their fans would be happy with this kind of business.