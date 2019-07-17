La Liga star strongly tipped for Liverpool transfer as he edges closer to exit from current club

Liverpool have been named as an ideal destination for Real Sociedad starlet Mikel Oyarzabal after his superb form at the European Under-21 Championships this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Reds are in for the youngster, who can play out wide on the left or up front and who has also won two senior caps for Spain.

Former Sociedad man Alberto Lopez has essentially urged Oyarzabal to choose a transfer to Liverpool if the opportunity comes along for him.

Discussing what a big talent the 22-year-old is, he told Marca: “I really rate him.

“I don’t think he has a lot of time left at Real Sociedad.

“He has so much talent and I think he could play in a great team like Chelsea and Liverpool.”

Intriguingly, Lopez suggests the player doesn’t look like staying with his current club for much longer, so there may well be real hope of a deal here for LFC.

Although Chelsea are also mentioned as a possible destination, they are currently under a transfer ban, so a move to Anfield is surely more likely at the moment.