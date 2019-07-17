Two new clubs enter Neymar transfer chase, but Manchester United not in the running for one key reason

The Neymar transfer saga rumbles on as two new clubs are linked with a possible swoop for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

The Brazil international is said to want a move back to Barcelona, but Bayern Munich and Juventus are entering the running for his signature, according to Diario Gol.

Neymar would no doubt be a huge statement signing for either of those clubs, with Juve showing they’re serious about winning the Champions League with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and Matthijs de Ligt this year.

If they could also land Neymar they’d have to be the big favourites for next season’s edition of the competition, though it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

Diario Gol also suggest Manchester United had been one of many admirers of the 27-year-old, though they are out of the running due to not being able to offer Champions League football.

This is a harsh reality check for the Red Devils, who will no doubt want to be back up there among Europe’s elite again soon.