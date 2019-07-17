PSG boss Thomas Tuchel provides Neymar transfer update and reveals key conversation with player

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update of sorts on the Neymar transfer situation.

The Brazil international has only been at PSG for two years since his big move from Barcelona, but it’s already looked at various points this summer like his time at the Parc des Princes may be up.

Various sources have linked Neymar with a return to Barcelona, with a recent report from the Mail stating he was set for showdown talks with PSG over his situation as he looked for a dream return to the Nou Camp.

Tuchel has now commented on the situation, confirming that the player wants to leave and that he let him know this in a conversation earlier in the summer, before the recent Copa America tournament.

The German tactician said the transfer situation was now down to the player and the club, suggesting all parties will work together to find a solution.

“I knew that he wanted to go before the Copa America, but it’s a topic between the club and Neymar,” Tuchel told RMC Sports, as quoted by Marca.

“It’s all clear between us, now it’s up to the club and Neymar.

“We work together, it’s something between the club and him.”