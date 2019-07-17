Marcus Rashford has shown real quality to make it Manchester United 2-0 Leeds in this afternoon’s friendly clash.
The England international is a real threat when he’s running with the ball, as he showed here with some lovely footwork to deceive the Leeds defence.
The Goal of Marcus Rashford for Manchester United ! ?#MUTOUR ?? #MUNLFC #MUFC ? pic.twitter.com/h0ktXop2kv
— Manchester United (@ManUnitedVideo) July 17, 2019
Rashford goal. Lethal. More of that next season!! #mufc pic.twitter.com/9E5gGpv7Rs
— Aaron (@United_Road89) July 17, 2019
From there, Rashford is also a clinical finisher, and he showed his class and composure in front of goal with a neat, low finish into the corner.
This could be a big season for the young striker, who now surely needs to find more consistency and aim for around 20-25 goals a season.