Marcus Rashford has shown real quality to make it Manchester United 2-0 Leeds in this afternoon’s friendly clash.

The England international is a real threat when he’s running with the ball, as he showed here with some lovely footwork to deceive the Leeds defence.

From there, Rashford is also a clinical finisher, and he showed his class and composure in front of goal with a neat, low finish into the corner.

This could be a big season for the young striker, who now surely needs to find more consistency and aim for around 20-25 goals a season.