Real Madrid are said to be planning on including Marco Asensio in a €40M player-plus-cash offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Asensio has struggled to find his form with Los Blancos over the past few years, with the Spaniard only managing to clock up a total of seven goals and 11 assists in his last 62 La Liga outings, a poor return for a player of his quality.

And following this poor form, it seems like the midfielder’s time with the Spanish giants could be coming to an end in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Real are planning on pairing Asensio, who they rate at €150M, with a €40M fee in an offer for Mane, a player the Reds value at €200M.

Mane has shown these last two years that he definitely has the quality to play for a club as big as Real Madrid, thus we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Senegalese forward end up in the Spanish capital in the future.

Last year, Mane bagged 22 Premier League goals, as he shared the competition’s Golden Boot award with both Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mane also bagged four goals and three assists in the Champions League, as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side win their sixth European Cup.

Real could do with bolstering their options up front, even though they’ve already signed Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, and it seems like they’re targeting Mane in their attempts to do this if this report is anything to go off.