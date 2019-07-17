Real Madrid reject chance to seal transfer of €80M attacker following Mino Raiola offer

Real Madrid have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli this summer, after the player was offered to them by agent Mino Raiola.

According to Don Balon, Raiola, who is Insigne’s agent, offered the services of his client to Real Madrid, with the player set to command a fee of around €80M if Los Blancos were to take him up on this offer.

However, as also stated in the report, the Spanish giants have turned down this opportunity, as president Florentino Perez was not in favour of making a move for the Italian international.

Insigne has proven to be one of Serie A’s most dangerous attackers in recent years, with the 28-year-old showing just how deadly he is down Napoli’s left-hand side.

In his past four league campaigns, the Italian has managed to bag a total of 48 goals and 32 assists, a total that shows just how lethal the winger can be.

We can see why Real would’ve rejected this chance to sign Insigne though, as they already two class options to choose from at left wing in the form of Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr.

Signing Insigne may have been a bit overkill from Zidane and Co in their attempts to bolster their attack this summer, thus rejecting this chance to sign him seems like a bullet dodged from the Spanish giants.