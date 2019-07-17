Video: Norwich City claimed to have completed £750million transfer after hilarious reporter gaffe

Who knew Norwich City were going to be the powerhouses of this summer’s transfer window?
Well, football is full of surprises and this Sky Sports News reporter in the video below claims the Canaries have just splashed the cash in some style.
£750m. Fair bloody play Norwich. Huge ambition. #ncfc #whufc pic.twitter.com/gYemn1K7Ef
— S (@Tottingham_Sean) July 16, 2019
We’re a bit unsure, however, if £750million for Sam Byram is really likely to end up looking like value for money.
Yeah don’t worry, it’s actually £750,000, as reported correctly here by BBC Sport.
At least, that’s what we assume, unless transfer fees have rapidly inflated by a massive amount yet again.